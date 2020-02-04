Greek food “gyros” among most hard for Brits to pronounce, study finds…

According to a study of 1,000 UK adults by travel company the Bolsover Cruise Club, one in ten Brits will not order specific foods because they are embarrassed about not being able to pronounce their names correctly.

Among the list of words Brits struggle to pronounce the most are sriracha sauce, poke and gyros.

And the results even found that traditional UK staples such as Worcestershire sauce left the nation scratching their heads.

Gyros – Greece

What it is: Gyros are made from meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie and derives from the doner kebab. It is served in pita bread and comes with other fillings such as onions, peppers and salad, and tzatziki sauce.

Correct pronunciation: Yee-ros

People who got it wrong: 93 percent.

Source: dailymail.co.uk