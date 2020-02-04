LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Cold front to hit Greece on Wednesday

4 February 2020
The current good weather will rapidly change and the thermometer will nosedive by up to 12C from Tuesday night, the head of the weather forecast department of Greece’s National Meteorological Service, Antonia Tassopoulou, told the “Praktoreio 104.9 FM” on Monday.

“A severe cold front is moving rapidly from the north Balkans and Wednesday will be a completely different day from today. The temperature in Athens will not surpass 10C and it will be even lower on Thursday and Friday, with highs of 5-6C in the afternoon,” she said.

The meteorologist said that snowfall is expected in northern Greece on Wednesday, even in areas with very low altitude, but not in the city of Thessaloniki.

