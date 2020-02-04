Athens Airport implements emergency coronavirus measures
The National Public Health Organisation of Greece (NPHO) has implemented an active monitoring system targeting passengers from direct inbound flights from China to the Athens International Airport in an effort to detect and isolate suspect cases of possible coronavirus cases.
The NPHO announced a series of new measures for the airport, following relevant instructions by the Minister of Health, Cassilis Kikilias, which include:
1. Temperature measurement with the use of infrared thermometers to both passengers and crew members of selected flights.
2. Informing travellers with posters (in two languages) posted at selected points of arrival and departure at the International Airport.
3. Distribution of a leaflet with all the necessary information about the health services provided in Chinese.
You may be interested
British tourists “vote” Greece for 2020Panos - Feb 04, 2020
British tourists are not being deterred at all by the reality of Brexit, as they are planning to increase their…
Greek food “gyros” among most hard for Brits to pronounce, study finds…Panos - Feb 04, 2020
According to a study of 1,000 UK adults by travel company the Bolsover Cruise Club, one in ten Brits will…
Cold front to hit Greece on WednesdayPanos - Feb 04, 2020
The current good weather will rapidly change and the thermometer will nosedive by up to 12C from Tuesday night, the…
Leave a Comment