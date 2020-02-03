LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

September favorite month for Dutch tourists to visit Greece

3 February 2020
In the past few months, there was research for the favorite travel month for Greece on Griekenland.net. A total of 1,958 visitors voted and September is once again favorite by Dutch tourists. 23.8% of all votes went to this late summer month. June (19.4%) and May (18.5%) are also popular months to go on holiday to Greece.

In September the hustle and bustle of the high season are over, the temperature of the seawater is still very pleasant and the journeys are cheaper than in July or August. Moreover, during the day it is still warm like summer. September is a great travel time for walking or relaxing in Greece.
It is striking that October too was chosen a lot to travel to Greece. 17.1% of all votes on this travel month were at the end of the summer season. In the first few weeks of October in particular, more and more Dutch people see the possibility of going to the Greek islands or mainland. The weather is often good in October and it is a possibility to just look up the sun before the fall and winter.

