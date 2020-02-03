LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece

3 February 2020
Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of talks during a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Investment, Dr Abdul Majid al-Majid.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, closing a large round of international contacts to attract investment in Greece.

The Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment, who was the first interlocutor of the Greek Prime Minister in the Arabian Peninsula, noted during the talks that the Greek economy has seen significant improvement as hope returns, removing the shadow of uncertainty on entrepreneurship and investment.

Al Qasabi, spoke of his love for Greece and invited the Greek Prime Minister to the preparation of the two countries, where the Greek side could suggest a list of potential investment opportunities for Saudi businessmen, so that they can examine the possibility of investing.

The Saudi Minister also noted that efforts should be made to understand the new investment environment in Greece and the facilities that support a friendly business environment, in order for investment opportunities to be highlighted. Al Qasabi informed the Prime Minister that he would prepare a business mission to visit Greece, in which he himself would participate.

