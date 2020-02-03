Greek foreign ministry thanks France for repatriation of Greek from Wuhan
In a post on the Greek foreign ministry’s Twitter account on Sunday, Athens thanked EU partner France and its foreign minister, Jean Yves Le Drian, as well as the French foreign ministry, for organising the repatriation of a Greek and other EU nationals from the Chinese province of Wuhan.
“Grateful to #France for organizing the repatriation of Greek & other EU citizens from #Wuhan, #China, with support from the #EU Civil Protection Mechanism #EUCivPro. We thank FM @JY_LeDrian & our colleagues at @francediplo_EN for their solidarity & support,” the message said.
According to diplomatic sources, one of the three Greeks returned from China to France on Sunday and is in good health. The Greek foreign ministry remains in constant communication with the European civil protection mechanism and Greece’s European partners for the repatriation of the other two Greeks that are still in a quarantined region of China.
