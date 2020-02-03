LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Cypriot FM: The first trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Lebanon, Greece will be held in spring

3 February 2020
Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides is in Beirut on an official visit, after the country formed its newly elected government. This constitutes the first official visit by a foreign official to Lebanon since the government was formed.

Nikos Christodoulides met with his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Hitti, with whom they discussed bilateral relations and the prospect of further deepening them in various fields, on the occasion of the new Government taking over; the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, in the light of Turkey’s escalating illegal activity within the maritime zones of the Republic of Cyprus; the EU-Lebanon relations, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

In a joint press conference following the bilateral talks, Nikos Christodoulides highlighted the close geographical, cultural and historical relations between the two peoples, thanking his Lebanese counterpart for the warm welcome he received.

The Cypriot Minister stressed that the future of bilateral relations between the two countries was very promising and would contribute to strengthening stability, cooperation, security and peace in the region.

The two sides, according to Nikos Christodoulides, have been going over their bilateral relations, discussing concrete ways to strengthen existing co-operation and to extend it towards new areas for the mutual benefit of the people and the region.

Source: balkaneu

