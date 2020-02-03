LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Belgian police shoot suspect in stabbing attack in Ghent

3 February 2020
Belgian police shot a suspect after a stabbing attack in the city of Ghent, HLN reported Sunday, adding that at least two people have been attacked in the incident.

The attacker — now reported to be a woman — was reportedly hit in the arm, pinned down and cuffed up by the police.

The Bevrijdingslaan area in Ghent — a busy high street — was reportedly on a lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The nature of the incident is not immediately clear, and neither is the condition of the victims, who were reportedly hospitalized after receiving first aid on the scene; one of the two attacked is said to have been stabbed in the stomach.

Source: i24news

