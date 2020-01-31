LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

31 January 2020
4 Views

Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -02C to 15C.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 02C-17C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 03C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 02C-14C.

You may be interested

Greek man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Greek man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Thessaloniki

makis - Jan 30, 2020

The AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki was on alert after a patient reportedly exhibiting symptoms of the deadly coronavirus was…

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares490 views
GREECE
shares490 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history…

Coronavirus infections exceed SARS outbreak (infographic)
HEALTH
shares44 views
HEALTH
shares44 views

Coronavirus infections exceed SARS outbreak (infographic)

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has exceeded a grim milestone. The number of confirmed cases in mainland China has now surpassed that…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16900 views
shares16900 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12896 views
shares12896 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12658 views1
shares12658 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11653 views
shares11653 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10638 views
shares10638 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Greek man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Thessaloniki

makis - Jan 30, 2020

The AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki was on alert after a patient reportedly exhibiting symptoms of the deadly coronavirus was admitted on Thursday. This is the first…

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares490 views
GREECE
shares490 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history and past are blending nicely with modern-day…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Greek man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Thessaloniki

makis - Jan 30, 2020

The AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki was on alert after a patient reportedly exhibiting symptoms of the deadly coronavirus was admitted on Thursday. This is the first…

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares490 views
GREECE
shares490 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history and past are blending nicely with modern-day…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments