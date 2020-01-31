Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -02C to 15C.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 02C-17C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 03C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 02C-14C.