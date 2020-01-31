Incredible megayacht looks like a jumbo jet!
What do you get when you cross a megayacht with a jumbo jet? Codecasa can show you. The Italian yard just unveiled its new 230-foot superyacht concept, which it describes as “a one-of-a-kind creative explosion” that fuses aviation and marine design.
The gargantuan cruiser fittingly called Codecasa Jet 2020 was penned by Fulvio Codecasa and is slated to become the flagship vessel of the Viareggio-based yard. Borrowing from aviation design, the pioneering concept sees the lines of an aircraft transposed onto a superyacht.
source: newatlas.com
