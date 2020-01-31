LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Imia Crisis 24 years after

31 January 2020
1 Views

24 years after the Imia crisis between Greece & Turkey and a message sent during those difficult hours document the critical situation that was evolving as well as the morale of the Hellenic Armed Forces, moments before what seemed it would be an all-out war with Turkey.

The document is the message sent from the Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff to the Greek Fleet.

The message is signed by the Vice-Admiral Ioannis Stagkas and it encapsulates the determination of the military personnel and the tension of those moments. It is proof that the country was prepared for total war and it shows us how close we really came to that.

The message reads:

“I am absolutely certain that if needed all of you will prove to be worthy of the glorious history of the Hellenic Navy.
Good luck and may God be with you”

The photo is from inside the 345 Bomber Sq. and shows A-7H Corsair pilots after the briefing of the real missions they were about to undertake in minute’s notice at the night of the Imia Crisis.

In the picture, we can see the pilot’s morale as they are smiling with their guns in their hands. Behind them, a trained eye can just notice a few indicative details that hind of one of their operational objectives…

The government in Athens, however, did not have what it takes to protect the Greek sovereign rights as they should…

The Imia Crisis (Kardak for the Turks) lasted a couple of days, but it still haunts both countries, especially Greece as three officers of the Hellenic Navy (Christodoulos Karathanasis, Panagiotis Vlahakos, Ektoras Gialopsos) lost their lives in the line of duty on January 31st 1996, when their helicopter (ΠN21), crashed into the sea during a low-level night reconnaissance mission, under extreme weather conditions, far beyond the operational envelope of their AB-212ASW.

Turkey, despite the legal proofs widely available, disputes the two small Greek islets even today.

You may be interested

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1470 views
GREECE
shares1470 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Jan 31, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of…

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”

Panos - Jan 31, 2020

The Wall Street Journal editorial board published an article lauding the surprise comeback of the Greek economy titled “A Greek…

Hollywood star Emma Stone in Greece
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Hollywood star Emma Stone in Greece

Panos - Jan 31, 2020

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is in Greece. The acclaimed Hollywood star is staying at a luxury hotel in Syntagma Square.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16912 views
shares16912 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12900 views
shares12900 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12658 views1
shares12658 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11653 views
shares11653 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10646 views
shares10646 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1470 views
GREECE
shares1470 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Jan 31, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of a Cycladic island? Autumn in a picture-perfect…

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”

Panos - Jan 31, 2020

The Wall Street Journal editorial board published an article lauding the surprise comeback of the Greek economy titled “A Greek Economic Revival”. The piece stressed that the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1470 views
GREECE
shares1470 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Jan 31, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of a Cycladic island? Autumn in a picture-perfect…

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”

Panos - Jan 31, 2020

The Wall Street Journal editorial board published an article lauding the surprise comeback of the Greek economy titled “A Greek Economic Revival”. The piece stressed that the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments