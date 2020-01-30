Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are expected to be national issues and the economy.

The two country’s bilateral relations will be redefined on the basis of developments in Libya and in particular Turkey’s hegemonic aspirations in the Mediterranean.

France has its own interests in the region and does not seem willing to accept Tayyip Erdogan’s practices.

Greek government sources do not hide that the Prime Minister’s goal is to capitalize on the convergence of Athens-Paris interests to secure as strong French support as possible that if possible exceeds the level of diplomacy.

Today's meeting will also focus on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation as France is ready to upgrade its military presence in the Mediterranean. This new military collaboration appears to be shaping into a strategic alliance. The Hellenic Navy has given the green light for the acquisition of two hi-tech French frigates

The Greek side is expecting President Macron’s support for a number of Greek demands:

First, a reduction in primary surplus below the projected 3.5% of GDP for 2021.

Second, the recovery of the ECB’s profits from Greek bonds (Anfas and Smp’s) in 2020 for development purposes.

Thirdly, the introduction of the “Smoothing Mechanism”, which will be able to transfer surpluses from one fiscal year to the next.