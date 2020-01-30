LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

30 January 2020
2 Views

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are expected to be national issues and the economy.

The two country’s bilateral relations will be redefined on the basis of developments in Libya and in particular Turkey’s hegemonic aspirations in the Mediterranean.

France has its own interests in the region and does not seem willing to accept Tayyip Erdogan’s practices.

Greek government sources do not hide that the Prime Minister’s goal is to capitalize on the convergence of Athens-Paris interests to secure as strong French support as possible that if possible exceeds the level of diplomacy.

Today’s meeting will also focus on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation as France is ready to upgrade its military presence in the Mediterranean. This new military collaboration appears to be shaping into a strategic alliance. The Hellenic Navy has given the green light for the acquisition of two hi-tech French frigates [email protected]

The Greek side is expecting President Macron’s support for a number of Greek demands:

First, a reduction in primary surplus below the projected 3.5% of GDP for 2021.

Second, the recovery of the ECB’s profits from Greek bonds (Anfas and Smp’s) in 2020 for development purposes.

Thirdly, the introduction of the “Smoothing Mechanism”, which will be able to transfer surpluses from one fiscal year to the next.

You may be interested

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Partly cloudy and southwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers…

Coronavirus: Two Greeks trapped in Wuhan province
SLIDE
shares27 views
SLIDE
shares27 views

Coronavirus: Two Greeks trapped in Wuhan province

makis - Jan 29, 2020

Two Greeks are listed among those quarantined in China’s Wuhan province, where the coronavirus epidemic broke out, according to a…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16879 views
shares16879 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12889 views
shares12889 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12658 views1
shares12658 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11652 views
shares11652 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10626 views
shares10626 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece as of January 1, 2020. According…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Partly cloudy and southwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern and western parts of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece as of January 1, 2020. According…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Partly cloudy and southwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern and western parts of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments