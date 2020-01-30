Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece as of January 1, 2020.

According to the government, this handout is expected to create an incentive for future parents by providing important support during the first years of raising a child. The benefit will be paid in two equal installments. Those entitled must have a family income that does not exceed 40,000 euros annually and, with respect to third-country nationals (non-EU), a 12-year stay in the country is required.

It is noted that the birth allowance does not fall into any category of income, is exempt from any tax, fee or levy in favour of the State or any third party and cannot be confiscated or offset against certified debts.

For the birth allowance, the expenditure for 2020 is expected to reach 123 million euros and for each subsequent year it will be around 170 million euros.