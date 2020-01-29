Coronavirus: Two Greeks trapped in Wuhan province
Two Greeks are listed among those quarantined in China’s Wuhan province, where the coronavirus epidemic broke out, according to a list released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Brussels.
The disease has so far killed 132 people and infected 6,000.
