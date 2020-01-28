Weather forecast: Scattered showers

Scattered showers and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 12C. Showers in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 05C and 16C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-17C. Clouds, scattered showers in Athens, 09C-15C. Light rain in Thessaloniki, 04C-10C.