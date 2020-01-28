LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The End of Smartphones: Working prototype of Smart Contact Lens unveiled!

28 January 2020
Mojo Vision, a tech startup firm, has unveiled a working prototype of what it claims to be the world’s first true smart contact lens.

This smart lens is essentially a miniaturized display that can be worn in the eye. The company says it could provide directions, sports scores, or even let them see in the dark. Essentially, it’s a mini-computer. The best part about it? No one will ever know it’s there! It’s been designed so people can’t see it and according to senior vice president of product and marketing, Steve Sinclair, the company has made it so that the interactions are also extremely subtle, done only with eye movements, ensuring that no one is aware of its presence.

It’s needless to say that this kind of technology has a lot of uses and the possibilities are endless. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done before it can get released though, including full FDA approval that adheres to regulations and standards, something which the company is currently working on.

Source: disclose.tv

