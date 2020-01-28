LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

28 January 2020
1 Views

The Public Debt Management Agency has decided the issuance of a 15-year bond. According to an announcement by the Greek Government, BNP Paribas, Barclays, BofA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan were instructed to take over the maturing version in 2035.

The joint venture will proceed in the near future, depending on the conditions on the international markets, as sources report.

It is noteworthy that Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, speaking to SKAI TV earlier today, confirmed this development, saying that “the procedures were in place”.

The question he was asked was whether the Greek Government would be issuing today a 15-year bond.

The market was expecting that, in the event that Fitch upgraded its credit rating, as it did on Friday midnight, the next immediate move would be the issuance of a 15-year bond.

Source: balkaneu

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Scattered showers
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Scattered showers

Panos - Jan 28, 2020

Scattered showers and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.…

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond
FINANCE
shares34 views
FINANCE
shares34 views

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

makis - Jan 27, 2020

The Public Debt Management Agency has decided the issuance of a 15-year bond. According to an announcement by the Greek…

Skiathos has the best beaches in the world: Conde Nast Traveler readers Choice 2019
GREECE
shares84 views
GREECE
shares84 views

Skiathos has the best beaches in the world: Conde Nast Traveler readers Choice 2019

Panos - Jan 27, 2020

Greece was awarded the Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 by top travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler, with over 600,000 readers voting…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16843 views
shares16843 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12880 views
shares12880 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12653 views1
shares12653 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11643 views
shares11643 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10604 views
shares10604 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Scattered showers
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Scattered showers

Panos - Jan 28, 2020

Scattered showers and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern…

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond
FINANCE
shares34 views
FINANCE
shares34 views

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

makis - Jan 27, 2020

The Public Debt Management Agency has decided the issuance of a 15-year bond. According to an announcement by the Greek Government, BNP Paribas, Barclays, BofA, Goldman Sachs,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Scattered showers
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Scattered showers

Panos - Jan 28, 2020

Scattered showers and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern…

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond
FINANCE
shares34 views
FINANCE
shares34 views

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

makis - Jan 27, 2020

The Public Debt Management Agency has decided the issuance of a 15-year bond. According to an announcement by the Greek Government, BNP Paribas, Barclays, BofA, Goldman Sachs,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments