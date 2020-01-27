Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from -03C to 11C. Clouds and scattered showers in the western parts with temperatures between -02C and 15C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, -02C-13C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C-14C. Mostly fair in Athens, 01C-12C; the same for Thessaloniki, -01C-10C.
