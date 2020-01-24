LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis chats with Ivanka Trump at Davos

24 January 2020
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva, had the opportunity to chat with Ivanka Trump during a luncheon held by the Washington Post at Davos.

Ivanka Trump, who is the adviser of the President of the United States and is accompanying him to the Swiss Alps resort in the framework of the World Economic Forum, had a brief encounter with Mitsotakis and his wife.

