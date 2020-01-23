LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

23 January 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -03C to 11C. Mostly fair in the eastern and the western parts with temperatures between -02C to 15C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-15C. Sunny in Athens, 03C-13C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, -01C-11C.

