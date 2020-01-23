Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -03C to 11C. Mostly fair in the eastern and the western parts with temperatures between -02C to 15C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-15C. Sunny in Athens, 03C-13C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, -01C-11C.
You may be interested
With a nod from Parliament, Greece gets first female presidentmakis - Jan 22, 2020
Top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou became Greece’s first woman president on Wednesday when lawmakers elected her head of state in a…
Monica Bellucci to play Maria Callas in Athens theatrePanos - Jan 22, 2020
Italian actress Monica Bellucci will reportedly appear in a theatre in Athens playing the role of Maria Callas in the…
Russia ships 120 missiles to Turkey for S-400 systemPanos - Jan 22, 2020
Russia has sent 120 missiles to Turkey for its S-400 system, according to Russian media and a military source. “Turkey…
Leave a Comment