Pirates release captured crew-members of Greek tanker ‘Happy Lady’

23 January 2020
The eight crew-members of the Greek-flagged tanker “Happy Lady”, among them five Greek nationals, that had been taken by pirates in an attack near the coast of Cameroon were released on Wednesday.

The tanker was attacked while anchored two nautical miles from Limboh port in Cameroon on December 21, 2019.

The five Greeks include the 45-year-old captain of the ship, a 26-year-old lieutenant, a 38-year-old engineer and two sea cadets, aged 20 and 21.

Currently, they are at a Cameroon hospital for general medical examinations, after which they are to immediately return to Greece.

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis expressed his joy at the release of the Greek seamen, noting that “the coordinated efforts bore fruit. I wish them a safe trip back to Greece and to their families”

