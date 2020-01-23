Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris sentenced to 4 times life prison
Infamous Greek criminal Kostas Passaris was sentenced to 4 times life prison by the Athens Joint Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday.
Judges and jurors reached their verdict of life for the notorious villain for four murders he committed, while an additional 49 years in prison was also handed down for seven homicide attempts and three robberies.
The court did not recognize any mitigating circumstances in favour of Mr. Passaris, upholding the prosecutor’s initial proposal. The court also rejected the request by the defendant’s lawyer to forward the case to the prosecution to further investigate how Mr. Passaris had obtained his weapon which he used to murder two police officers at the Athens General State Hospital.
