With a nod from Parliament, Greece gets first female president
Top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou became Greece’s first woman president on Wednesday when lawmakers elected her head of state in a rare display of unity.
Sakellaropoulou, 63, has been president of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court. She will succeed Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose five-year term expires in March.
In an unusual demonstration of harmony in the fractious world of Greek politics, the conservative party nominee was backed by opposition parties, including the leftist Syriza party which lost power in an election last July.
She was backed by 261 MPs in the 300-member parliament.
Sakellaropoulou, from the northern city of Thessaloniki, became the first female head of the Council of State in 2018, supported for that position by the then leftist government.
A divorcee who lives in central Athens and is active on social media, Sakellaropoulou has written numerous papers on environmental protection and chairs a society on environmental law. She is also an avid cat-lover.
For decades, failure by parliament to elect a president in Greece could lead to a snap election. Following a recent reform, the process to select a president can go up to five voting rounds in parliament with the threshold starting at 200 votes and gradually falling to the majority of those present in the room.
You may be interested
Monica Bellucci to play Maria Callas in Athens theatrePanos - Jan 22, 2020
Italian actress Monica Bellucci will reportedly appear in a theatre in Athens playing the role of Maria Callas in the…
Russia ships 120 missiles to Turkey for S-400 systemPanos - Jan 22, 2020
Russia has sent 120 missiles to Turkey for its S-400 system, according to Russian media and a military source. “Turkey…
F-35s vs F-15EX: What will Israel’s Air Force choose?Panos - Jan 22, 2020
The first public photograph has appeared depicting an F-35 stealth fighter in the livery of Israel’s second squadron of the…
Leave a Comment