Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Mostly fair weather is forecast for Wednesday, with variable winds ranging from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Temperatures ranging from -1C to 09C in the northern parts, 0C-14C in the western parts and -1C-11C in the eastern parts of Greece. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-13C. Clouds in Athens, 05C-09C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 01C-09C.