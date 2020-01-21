LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

ND leads SYRIZA by 13 points in MRB poll

21 January 2020
MRB’s opinion poll on STAR channel reflected ruling New Democracy (ND) and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s dominance in the political sphere.

ND maintains a double-digit lead over leftist SYRIZA in the voting intentions, with 33% against 20% for the major opposition.

KINAL ranks third with 5.7%, followed by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) with 4.7% and the Greek Solution with 4%. DiEM25 stands at 3.1%. Extreme right-wing Golden Dawn had 1.3% of the vote.

The undecided vote of the respondents measured 24.2%.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was ahead in the question of who was the most suitable for the position of PM by 24.5%, with 44.2% against Alexis Tsipras’s 20%.

