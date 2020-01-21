Exploring the hidden depths of Corfu: The ancient secrets of the Greek island’s caves unlocked
A journey down into the underground depths of the Greek island of Corfu that lasted 15 days and explored 25 caves was completed a few days ago by Dutch speleologist Rene van Vliet and a team of both local and notable European speleologists and spelunkers.
“ Corfu has more caves than one would expect. Up until now I have collected information on 186 caves and chasms but there are many more on land and in the sea.” Rene van Vliet said to the ANA, noting that another 78 caves remained to be explored.
The team included speleologist Gertjan van Pelt as well as Corfu speleologists and forestry experts Yiannis Gasteratos and Theodoros Skalitis. Among the caves they visited were those of Platesgourna, Grava, Gravolithia, Pitiri’s Grava, Charos’ Grava, Bouzavieri’s Grava and Pelaus’ Hole at Ai Mathias.
Filled with stalactites and stalagmites, which reflect the individual ‘history’ of each cave as they build up over the years, these caves all have their own myths that are associated with them, van Vliet noted.
You may be interested
Government defeated in House of Lords over EU citizens post-Brexit AmendmentPanos - Jan 21, 2020
The government has suffered a defeat in the Lords over the right of EU citizens lawfully residing in the UK…
Zaev: “We have Ministers who do not use the country’s constitutional name”Panos - Jan 21, 2020
Leader of the Social Democratic Party of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, at a press conference attacked the members of the…
Mystery investment firm offers to finance $12.9 billion Istanbul canalPanos - Jan 21, 2020
Investment company Money Maker Management has offered to provide all financing for Kanal Istanbul, a 75 billion-lira ($12.8 billion) construction…
Leave a Comment