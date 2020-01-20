Weather forecast: Clouds, light rain on Sunday
3 Views
Clouds, light rain, light snowfall on the mountainous areas and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range between -03C and 09C in the northern parts, 02C-14C in the western parts and 0C-12C in the eastern parts of Greece. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-14C. Clouds and light rain in Athens, 05C-10C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 02C-09C.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views
Joker resultsPanos - Jan 19, 2020
The winning numbers from the Joker draw are as follows:
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views
Lotto resultsPanos - Jan 18, 2020
The winning numbers from the Lotto draw are as follows:
GREECE
shares53 views
GREECE
shares53 views
Greek Foreign Ministry and Secret Services under cyber attack by Turkish hackersmakis - Jan 17, 2020
Turkish hackers claim they have attacked Greek state sites, including the websites of the Greek National Intelligence Services (EYP), the…
Leave a Comment