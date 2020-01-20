LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, light rain on Sunday

20 January 2020
Clouds, light rain, light snowfall on the mountainous areas and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range between -03C and 09C in the northern parts, 02C-14C in the western parts and 0C-12C in the eastern parts of Greece. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-14C. Clouds and light rain in Athens, 05C-10C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 02C-09C.

