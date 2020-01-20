Renovated Greek National Gallery of Art to reopen in 2021
Greece’s Ministry of Culture said that the upgraded National Gallery of Art, undergoing renovations and expansion during the last few years, will reopen on March 25, 2021, signaling the beginning of events commemorating the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence.
Following a meeting chaired by Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni, the Ministry issued a statement in which it assured the public that the project was on track. The release added that “the delays in previous years (were) related to significant lack of planning and coordination, and funding of the project, which needed an additional five million euros.”
Source: greek reporter
