“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit

20 January 2020
A counterattack was launched by the Greek hacker group “Anonymous Greece” targeting Turkish websites after Turkish hackers attacked Greek government websites on Friday afternoon.
A number of government websites, including those of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Hellenic Parliament, the Greek Foreign Ministry, the Athens Stock Market, the Greek Finance Ministry, were brought down allegedly by Turkish hackers.

“As the Turks hit yesterday, so do we the day after in response. Let it be known that the attacks have just begun. For every new attack we will posting a new article. We will now show what we have hit in a matter of hours”, wrote “Anonymous Greece” on their website.
List of Turkish websites that have been hit:

1. 112 Emergency Call number

2. Sabah Email Service

3. Hurricane Email Service

4. 112 Emrgency Email Service

5. Turkish Police (EGM) Email Service

6. Saglik Email service

7. Economics Email service

8. Enerji Email service

9. SIP-VOIP of Turkish Energy

10. MIT Email service

The Turkish hacker group “Anka Neferler” posted on his account on Facebook the attacks against the Greek targets on Friday. The hackers claimed the attack was in response to Greece’s stance. “Greece is threatening Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. And now it is threatening the Libyan conference”, they said.
Athens has confirmed the cyber-attack, while government sources have said a plan will be developed to prevent similar attacks in the future. According to first reports, the hackers attempted the so-called DOS attack – a “mass invasion” of the sites and the Greek authorities “unplugged” the servers in order to avoid the hacking. According to parliamentary sources, the attack was limited to overloading the line causing the Greek Parliament website to go off-line, but any attempts by the perpetrators to steal data or post messages were thwarted.

However, according to sources, from the first analysis of the attack’s data by Greek cyber-security personnel, they have found no data yet that proves that the Turkish hackers are behind the attack, though the investigation is ongoing.

