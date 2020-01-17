PM Mitsotakis: We will veto any deal over Libya in Berlin if MoU with Turkey is not cancelled

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed in an interview on Alpha TV that Greece would veto any agreement in the Berlin conference over the Libya crisis if the deal between Turkey and Libya on the maritime demarcation was not nullified.

Mitsotakis said he had sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the fact that Greece was not invited to the Berlin summit on Libya, and stressed that Greece would veto any agreement on Libya that did not include the cancellation of its memorandum with Turkey .

In the interview, the PM emphasised that Turkey was isolated and provocative, noting Greece had forged strong alliances.

In the interview with Alpha TV news anchor Antonis Srtoiter, he said his proposal of Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou for the next President of the Republic was a good choice, as the top judge could represent Greece abroad in a worthy manner.

On the issue of the illegal immigrants and the refugee crisis, the Greek PM said under the SYRIZA government Greece had become an appealing destination for those wanting to come to Europe.