LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Foreign Ministry and Secret Services under cyber attack by Turkish hackers

17 January 2020
1 Views

Turkish hackers claim they have attacked Greek state sites, including the websites of the Greek National Intelligence Services (EYP), the Parliament, the Foreign Ministry, the stock market, and the Ministry of Finance.

The pages of these websites are down, with a Turkish hacking group called “Anka Neferler” posting on Facebook that they are responsible for the cyber attacks.

Athens has confirmed the cyberattacks.

Hackers say the attack is in response to Greece’s stance. “Greece is threatening Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. And now it is threatening the Libyan conference,” they say.

Athens confirms the cyberattack, while government sources say there will be a plan to prevent similar attacks in the future.

You may be interested

Weekend escapes near Athens!
GREECE
shares1847 views
GREECE
shares1847 views

Weekend escapes near Athens!

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from…

Greeks can’t find their country on a map
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greeks can’t find their country on a map

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Many a video has emerged on social media showing Americans failing to pinpoint countries on a map. Well, it seems…

Experts say Mediterranean sea altered by Suez Canal’s invasive species
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Experts say Mediterranean sea altered by Suez Canal’s invasive species

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

As Egypt marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Suez Canal, marine biologists are bemoaning one of the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16693 views
shares16693 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12805 views
shares12805 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12604 views1
shares12604 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11573 views
shares11573 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10479 views
shares10479 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weekend escapes near Athens!
GREECE
shares1847 views
GREECE
shares1847 views

Weekend escapes near Athens!

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from Central Greece, none other than beautiful Chalkida,…

Greeks can’t find their country on a map
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greeks can’t find their country on a map

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Many a video has emerged on social media showing Americans failing to pinpoint countries on a map. Well, it seems Greeks are not that much better when…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weekend escapes near Athens!
GREECE
shares1847 views
GREECE
shares1847 views

Weekend escapes near Athens!

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Chalkida: the town of “mad waters” There is a reference point, a place of attraction for Athenians and people from Central Greece, none other than beautiful Chalkida,…

Greeks can’t find their country on a map
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greeks can’t find their country on a map

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Many a video has emerged on social media showing Americans failing to pinpoint countries on a map. Well, it seems Greeks are not that much better when…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments