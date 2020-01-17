LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests

17 January 2020
1 Views

Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and Libya claiming it directly violated the interests of sovereign rights of EU member states, clearly referring to Greece.

Responding to a question during the daily press briefing at the French Foreign Ministry, on the crisis, the spokesperson said: “With respect to the memorandum of understanding between Turkey and the Libyan government on demarcating maritime boundaries, Jean-Yves Le Drian has reiterated that this is a subject of major concern. The European Council expressed itself very clearly on this subject at the European Council of December 12 and 13. This agreement directly undermines the interests and sovereign rights of EU member states, in particular, Cyprus and Greece, and is not in compliance with the Law of the Sea. I also refer you to the communique issued following the meeting of foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Cyprus, and Greece on January 8.”

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy…

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)

makis - Jan 16, 2020

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has landed in Athens, according to reports. He is expected to see PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His…

Greek Tourism 2019: South Aegean islands the top destination among all regions
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Greek Tourism 2019: South Aegean islands the top destination among all regions

Panos - Jan 16, 2020

Tourist arrivals in the islands of the South Aegean reached new historic levels in 2019, surpassing the record performance of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16684 views
shares16684 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12801 views
shares12801 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12602 views1
shares12602 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11568 views
shares11568 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10474 views
shares10474 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)

makis - Jan 16, 2020

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has landed in Athens, according to reports. He is expected to see PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His plane arrived in Athens under total secrecy…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 17, 2020

Partly cloudy and northeasterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country…

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Breaking! Libyan General Haftar lands in Athens (video)

makis - Jan 16, 2020

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has landed in Athens, according to reports. He is expected to see PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His plane arrived in Athens under total secrecy…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments