France says Turkey-Libya MoU directly against Greek sovereign interests
Only three before the international conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, France harshly criticised the agreement between Turkey and Libya claiming it directly violated the interests of sovereign rights of EU member states, clearly referring to Greece.
Responding to a question during the daily press briefing at the French Foreign Ministry, on the crisis, the spokesperson said: “With respect to the memorandum of understanding between Turkey and the Libyan government on demarcating maritime boundaries, Jean-Yves Le Drian has reiterated that this is a subject of major concern. The European Council expressed itself very clearly on this subject at the European Council of December 12 and 13. This agreement directly undermines the interests and sovereign rights of EU member states, in particular, Cyprus and Greece, and is not in compliance with the Law of the Sea. I also refer you to the communique issued following the meeting of foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Cyprus, and Greece on January 8.”
