Weather forecast: Clouds

15 January 2020
Clouds, rain and northeasterly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -03C to 12C. Clouds and scattered showers in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 02C and 16C. Showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-17C. Possibility of light rain in Athens, 04C-15C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 0C-11C.

