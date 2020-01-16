Visitors, revenues in museums and archaeological sites up in Jan-Sept 2019

In September 2019, the number of visitors to museums increased by 2.5 pct, while the number of free admission visitors rose by 2.2 pct and there was a 28 percent hike in revenues.

According to ELSTAT’s report, in the first nine months of 2019 there was a 5 pct increase in visitors, 9.2 pct drop in free admissions while revenues rose by 29.1 pct.

In archaeological sites, in September 2019 there was a 12.3 pct increase in visitors, the number of free admissions posted a 20.1 pct increase and revenues rose by 10.2 pct in comparison with September 2018.

In the period January-September 2019, visitors to archaeological sites of Greece increased by 5.6 pct, free admissions dropped by 11.1 pct while revenues posted a 9.7 pct hike.