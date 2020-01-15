Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain
Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and light rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 3C to 11C. Cloudy in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 3C to 15C. Clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 8C-16C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 4C-14C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 5C-11C.
