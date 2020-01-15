PM Mistotakis meets with CEOs of global energy companies
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of international energy companies at the Maximos Palace in Athens, Tuesday.
The Prime Minister met with Snam’s Italian Managing Director, Marco Alverà, Spanish Enagás Managing Director Marcelino Oreja, and Fluxys Belgian General Manager and Managing Director Pascal De Buck.
The prospects and opportunities opened after the signing of the agreement on the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline were discussed during the meeting.
The companies also expressed their interest in investing in other energy infrastructure projects, while the trust between the three companies, all of which are shareholders in the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), was reaffirmed.
You may be interested
Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rainPanos - Jan 15, 2020
Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…
Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16smakis - Jan 14, 2020
Turkey violated Greek airspace a total of 91 times on Tuesday. Only hours after the U.S sent a clear message…
Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and texturesPanos - Jan 14, 2020
Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from…
Leave a Comment