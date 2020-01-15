Lotto results

POLITICS

shares 8 views

PM Mitsotakis proposes Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou for President of the Hellenic Republic

makis - Jan 15, 2020

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced his proposal for the next President of the Hellenic Republic, who is the President of the Council of State, Judge Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou. The…