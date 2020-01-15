LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Kastellorizo invites filmmakers to submit work for international documentary festival

15 January 2020
6 Views

Organizers of the Beyond Borders International Documentary Festival, which takes place every summer on the Greek island of Kastellorizo, announced on Monday that they are inviting documentary filmmakers to submit their work for consideration for the fifth annual event.

Documentaries may be submitted until April 20, 2020.

The Festival’s objective is to promote the most important documentary productions worldwide which focus on history, culture, politics and other social subjects that affect our modern world.

The Beyond Borders film festival takes place every year during the last week of August. It is co-sponsored by the South Aegean Region under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad, the Australian Embassy in Athens, the US Embassy in Athens, the Embassy of Israel in Athens and the Municipality of Megisti (Kastellorizo).

Source: greek reporter

You may be interested

Why America’s mighty military doesn’t always dominate the battlefield
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Why America’s mighty military doesn’t always dominate the battlefield

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

The United States Navy’s recent shootdown of a Syrian Arab Air Force Sukhoi Su-22 Fitter near the town of Tabqah…

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019
WORLD
shares14 views
WORLD
shares14 views

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019, a year that saw the kingdom come…

Athens International Airport breaks traffic record in 2019
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Athens International Airport breaks traffic record in 2019

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Passenger traffic in Athens International Airport "Eleftherios Venizelos" grew 5.3 percent in December, totaling 1.64 million passengers, the airport said…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16643 views
shares16643 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12792 views
shares12792 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12597 views1
shares12597 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11549 views
shares11549 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10454 views
shares10454 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Why America’s mighty military doesn’t always dominate the battlefield
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Why America’s mighty military doesn’t always dominate the battlefield

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

The United States Navy’s recent shootdown of a Syrian Arab Air Force Sukhoi Su-22 Fitter near the town of Tabqah over Syria is illustrative of a truth…

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019
WORLD
shares14 views
WORLD
shares14 views

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019, a year that saw the kingdom come under intense scrutiny over its human rights…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Why America’s mighty military doesn’t always dominate the battlefield
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Why America’s mighty military doesn’t always dominate the battlefield

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

The United States Navy’s recent shootdown of a Syrian Arab Air Force Sukhoi Su-22 Fitter near the town of Tabqah over Syria is illustrative of a truth…

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019
WORLD
shares14 views
WORLD
shares14 views

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019

Panos - Jan 15, 2020

Saudi Arabia executed the highest number of prisoners in recent years in 2019, a year that saw the kingdom come under intense scrutiny over its human rights…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments