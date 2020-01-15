Athens International Airport breaks traffic record in 2019

Passenger traffic in Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” grew 5.3 percent in December, totaling 1.64 million passengers, the airport said in a report on Friday.

International passengers were up 10.9 percent while domestic traffic fell 6.7 percent compared with the same month last year.

In 2019 passenger traffic reached a new record totaling 25.57 million passengers compared with 24.13 million passengers in 2018 due to a 8.6 percent increase in international passengers. Domestic traffic slightly increased by 0.3 percent.

The number of flights in 2019 was 225,628, up 3.9 pct from 2018, with domestic flights up 4.1 pct and international flights up 3.8 pct.