Weather forecast: Clouds, scattered rain
Cloudy weather and scattered rain are forecast for Tuesday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and light rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 3C to 11C. Cloudy in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 3C to 15C. Clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 8C-16C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 4C-14C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 5C-11C.
You may be interested
Greek government orders pro-life posters at Athens Metro to be taken down!Panos - Jan 14, 2020
The Greek government caved in to pressure by proponents of censorship and the pro-abortion voices, as the Transport Ministry instructed…
Applications for Athens half-Marathon openPanos - Jan 14, 2020
Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the Athens Half Marathon scheduled to take place on Sunday, March…
Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolatedPanos - Jan 14, 2020
Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias sent a clear message to Turkey following a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos…
Leave a Comment