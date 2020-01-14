LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s

14 January 2020
1 Views

Turkey violated Greek airspace a total of 91 times on Tuesday.

Only hours after the U.S sent a clear message to Turkey that it did not want an escalation of tensions with Greece, the Turkish Air Force unleashed a barrage of illegal flyovers and violations in the Aegean Sea.

Twenty-seven of the above violations were overflights carried out by Turkish F-16s on the island of Panagia, Oinousses, Agathonissi, Lipsi, Arcius, Leros and Kalolimnos.

In total, 20 Turkish aircraft (15 F-16s, 1 spy CN-235 and 4 helicopters) illegally entered the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean on Tuesday.

The 86 violations of Greek airspace were carried out by F-16 fighters, 3 by CN-235s and 2 by helicopters. Ten of the Turkish fighter jets were armed during their violations, while six dog fights with Greek fighters ensued after the Hellenic Air Force scrambled to intercept the aggressor planes. Turkish aircraft also committed 16 violations of air traffic rules at the FIR Athens.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the aircraft were recognised and intercepted in accordance with international standards and standard practices.

You may be interested

Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures
GREECE
shares390 views
GREECE
shares390 views

Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from…

Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!
DEFENCE
shares39 views
DEFENCE
shares39 views

Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

The Israel Air Force has admitted its mistake for not moving all fighter jets from underground hangars ahead of intense…

Greek government orders pro-life posters at Athens Metro to be taken down!
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Greek government orders pro-life posters at Athens Metro to be taken down!

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

The Greek government caved in to pressure by proponents of censorship and the pro-abortion voices, as the Transport Ministry instructed…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16630 views
shares16630 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12787 views
shares12787 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12597 views1
shares12597 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11542 views
shares11542 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10446 views
shares10446 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures
GREECE
shares390 views
GREECE
shares390 views

Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from sheep’s milk, the briny yet mild cheese…

Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!
DEFENCE
shares39 views
DEFENCE
shares39 views

Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

The Israel Air Force has admitted its mistake for not moving all fighter jets from underground hangars ahead of intense rainfall last week, which led to damage…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures
GREECE
shares390 views
GREECE
shares390 views

Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and textures

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from sheep’s milk, the briny yet mild cheese…

Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!
DEFENCE
shares39 views
DEFENCE
shares39 views

Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!

Panos - Jan 14, 2020

The Israel Air Force has admitted its mistake for not moving all fighter jets from underground hangars ahead of intense rainfall last week, which led to damage…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments