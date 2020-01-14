Turkey violates Greek airspace 91 times – Six dog fights between Greek and Turkish F-16s
Turkey violated Greek airspace a total of 91 times on Tuesday.
Only hours after the U.S sent a clear message to Turkey that it did not want an escalation of tensions with Greece, the Turkish Air Force unleashed a barrage of illegal flyovers and violations in the Aegean Sea.
Twenty-seven of the above violations were overflights carried out by Turkish F-16s on the island of Panagia, Oinousses, Agathonissi, Lipsi, Arcius, Leros and Kalolimnos.
In total, 20 Turkish aircraft (15 F-16s, 1 spy CN-235 and 4 helicopters) illegally entered the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean on Tuesday.
The 86 violations of Greek airspace were carried out by F-16 fighters, 3 by CN-235s and 2 by helicopters. Ten of the Turkish fighter jets were armed during their violations, while six dog fights with Greek fighters ensued after the Hellenic Air Force scrambled to intercept the aggressor planes. Turkish aircraft also committed 16 violations of air traffic rules at the FIR Athens.
According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the aircraft were recognised and intercepted in accordance with international standards and standard practices.
You may be interested
Greek Salad with Fried Halloumi Cheese: An explosion of flavors and texturesPanos - Jan 14, 2020
Cheese lovers who haven’t tried halloumi, meet your new obsession. Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese originating in Cyprus. Made from…
Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!Panos - Jan 14, 2020
The Israel Air Force has admitted its mistake for not moving all fighter jets from underground hangars ahead of intense…
Greek government orders pro-life posters at Athens Metro to be taken down!Panos - Jan 14, 2020
The Greek government caved in to pressure by proponents of censorship and the pro-abortion voices, as the Transport Ministry instructed…
Leave a Comment