Israeli Air Force admits mistake after F-16 fighter jets “drown” in mud water after heavy rainfall!
The Israel Air Force has admitted its mistake for not moving all fighter jets from underground hangars ahead of intense rainfall last week, which led to damage to several F-16 fighter jets.
According to a senior Air Force officer, 50 million liters of rain fell on the base between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. last Thursday at Hatzor airbase in southern Israel, flooding aircraft runways and two underground hangars.
According to a report on Channel 12, the water levels reached one-and-a-half meters inside the hangars leading to several mechanics needing to be rescued.
“At 5:00AM on Thursday morning the base was dry, but within half an hour the base was flooded with 50 million liters of water. The water was crumbling even concrete walls,” he said.
