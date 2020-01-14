Applications for Athens half-Marathon open
Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the Athens Half Marathon scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 22 in downtown Athens.
The race will be held for the ninth consecutive year by the municipality of Athens and Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS), with the Attica region as co-organiser.
Applications for this year’s race can be submitted from Monday.
“A unique festival in the centre of Athens, a springtime experience in the heart of the city of culture and sports and a race that invites us to enjoy the city’s charm, emphasising ‘togetherness’, companionship and pleasure,” said a SEGAS announcement.
You may be interested
Greek government orders pro-life posters at Athens Metro to be taken down!Panos - Jan 14, 2020
The Greek government caved in to pressure by proponents of censorship and the pro-abortion voices, as the Transport Ministry instructed…
Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Dendias: Turkey being isolatedPanos - Jan 14, 2020
Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias sent a clear message to Turkey following a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos…
PM Mitsotakis: Our country will defend its sovereign rights any way it sees fitPanos - Jan 14, 2020
“Our country will defend its sovereign rights any way it deems appropriate”, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a speech at…
Leave a Comment