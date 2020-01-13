LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

13 January 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -04C to 13C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 01C and 14C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, -03C – 14C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 08C-15C. Fair in Athens, 03C -13C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki,-03C -12C.

