Insider lauds Greece as top destination for 2020

13 January 2020
Insider asked its readers which country they would like to visit in 2020 and Greece was their top choice.

The media outlet released a video lauding Greece.

“Insider named Greece the best place to visit in 2020 based on research and our viewers’ votes. The country has a lot to offer — rich ancient history, fresh seafood, beautiful views of sunsets, and plenty of activities, like swimming at beaches and skiing down mountains. Stay in its iconic white and blue houses through boutique hotels and Airbnbs. Try some traditional Greek foods like baklava or feta cheese. This is the ultimate guide to visiting this incredible country that keeps growing in popularity.”

Recent Comments