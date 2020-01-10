LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

10 January 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -5C to 12C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between -2C to 13C. Cloudy and scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 06C to 12C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 01C to 06C; Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, -4C to 07C.

