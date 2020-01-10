Ukrainian plane was shot down, Pentagon officials claim
The Ukrainian Airlines flight which crashed in Tehran killing 176 people on Wednesday was shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system, Pentagon officials have said.
Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was struck by a Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, three security officials told Newsweek.
Two of the officials said the aircraft was likely targeted by mistake by Iranian missile systems that were active on Wednesday night as Iran launched rockets at two US basis in Iraq, waiting for a possible counter-strike.
The CCTV footage shows the burning jet plane lighting up a dark street as it approaches before it explodes in a huge fireball.
Source: dailymail.co.uk
