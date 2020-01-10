TUI trends: Greece among top choices for Germans in 2020 summer
Greece is among the top destination choices for German tourists for the summer of 2020, according to the TUI travel trends survey.
As the research shows Greece, Italy, and Egypt are expected to be high on the Germans’ travel lists this year, while Spain, mainly Mallorca, is also seeing a rise in demand.
German tourists are opting for more eco-friendly vacations, while personalised and distant destination packages are also high on their preferences.
More than 9 million TUI travellers already prefer green-friendly accommodation, while tailor-made holidays with experiences and services targeted to each guest’s needs are gaining ground, from gastronomy to transportation, room selection and participation in sports and cultural events.
