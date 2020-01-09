LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

9 January 2020
3 Views

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 03C to 20C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 20C.

Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-20C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 09C-20C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 07C-17C.

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

makis - Jan 08, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments…

Ikaria: The island of long life
GREECE
shares1162 views
GREECE
shares1162 views

Ikaria: The island of long life

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The enchanting island of Ikaria is not only one of the most idyllic islands of the eastern Aegean but also…

Winter sales to start next Monday, January 13
FINANCE
shares34 views
FINANCE
shares34 views

Winter sales to start next Monday, January 13

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The winter sales will start on Monday, January 13 and run until Wednesday, February 29, the Association of Business and…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16558 views
shares16558 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12739 views
shares12739 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12563 views1
shares12563 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11482 views
shares11482 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10390 views
shares10390 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

makis - Jan 08, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments on the matters of national interest and…

Ikaria: The island of long life
GREECE
shares1162 views
GREECE
shares1162 views

Ikaria: The island of long life

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The enchanting island of Ikaria is not only one of the most idyllic islands of the eastern Aegean but also a dreamy place with authentic character and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

PM Mitsotakis to brief leaders of parties on national affairs on Friday

makis - Jan 08, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of Greece’s political parties to brief them on the latest developments on the matters of national interest and…

Ikaria: The island of long life
GREECE
shares1162 views
GREECE
shares1162 views

Ikaria: The island of long life

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The enchanting island of Ikaria is not only one of the most idyllic islands of the eastern Aegean but also a dreamy place with authentic character and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments