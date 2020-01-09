Two Turkish F-16s fly over Greek isle of Rho
1 Views
Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Greek isle of Rho on Tuesday morning twice in a matter of 2 minutes.
The pair of Turkish fighters initially carried out the illegal overflights at 10:35 at 16,500 feet.
Two minutes later, at 10:37, the two Turkish F-16s made a second flight at an altitude of 16,000 feet.
The small island is located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea near Kastellorizo.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares1405 views
GREECE
shares1405 views
Four romantic Greek destinations for every seasonPanos - Jan 09, 2020
Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of…
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views
Harry and Meghan announce they will step back as senior members of Royal familyPanos - Jan 09, 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement: ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have…
FINANCE
shares22 views
FINANCE
shares22 views
The US is the biggest importer of wines from the EU (infographic)Panos - Jan 09, 2020
As the United States is getting ready to hit the European Union with additional tariffs on a variety of goods…
Leave a Comment