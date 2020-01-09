LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Two Turkish F-16s fly over Greek isle of Rho

9 January 2020
Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Greek isle of Rho on Tuesday morning twice in a matter of 2 minutes.

The pair of Turkish fighters initially carried out the illegal overflights at 10:35 at 16,500 feet.

Two minutes later, at 10:37, the two Turkish F-16s made a second flight at an altitude of 16,000 feet.

The small island is located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea near Kastellorizo.

